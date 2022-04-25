Applied Molecular's AMT-101 Shows Favorable Clinical Activity, Safety Profile In Inflammatory Bowel Disease

by

Applied Molecular Transport Inc AMTI announced Phase 2 topline results from the FILLMORE monotherapy trial for AMT-101 in chronic pouchitis.

announced Phase 2 topline results from the FILLMORE monotherapy trial for AMT-101 in chronic pouchitis. Pouchitis is inflammation in the lining of a pouch created during surgery to treat ulcerative colitis or certain other diseases.

The trial demonstrated that 36.4% (8/22) of patients achieved stool frequency response.

Rapid onset of stool frequency response was demonstrated as early as week 2 in both 3mg and 10mg dosage groups and was maintained throughout the treatment.

Interim data demonstrated additional symptomatic improvements in fecal urgency, incontinence, and abdominal cramps.

22.7% (5/22) of patients met the pre-specified histologic healing response of Geboes score ≤ 3.1, an objective assessment of disease improvement. Both dosage groups demonstrated histologic healing responses.

AMT-101 appeared safe and well-tolerated.

Why AMTI stock is falling: Investors are probably reacting to the fact that the independent DMC recommended advancing AMT-101 to Phase 3 with the 3mg dose and not the higher dose.

AMT anticipates topline results from its additional Phase 2 trials of AMT-101 as follows: MARKET trial in combination with anti-TNFα for UC in Q2 of 2022, LOMBARD trial as a monotherapy for UC in 2H of 2022, and the CASTRO trial in combination with anti-TNFα for RA in 2H of 2022.

Price Action: AMTI shares are down 14.4% at $4.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.

