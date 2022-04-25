QQQ
Applied Molecular's AMT-101 Shows Favorable Clinical Activity, Safety Profile In Inflammatory Bowel Disease

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 11:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc AMTI announced Phase 2 topline results from the FILLMORE monotherapy trial for AMT-101 in chronic pouchitis.
  • Pouchitis is inflammation in the lining of a pouch created during surgery to treat ulcerative colitis or certain other diseases.
  • The trial demonstrated that 36.4% (8/22) of patients achieved stool frequency response. 
  • Rapid onset of stool frequency response was demonstrated as early as week 2 in both 3mg and 10mg dosage groups and was maintained throughout the treatment. 
  • Interim data demonstrated additional symptomatic improvements in fecal urgency, incontinence, and abdominal cramps. 
  • 22.7% (5/22) of patients met the pre-specified histologic healing response of Geboes score ≤ 3.1, an objective assessment of disease improvement. Both dosage groups demonstrated histologic healing responses.
  • AMT-101 appeared safe and well-tolerated. 
  • Why AMTI stock is falling: Investors are probably reacting to the fact that the independent DMC recommended advancing AMT-101 to Phase 3 with the 3mg dose and not the higher dose.
  • AMT anticipates topline results from its additional Phase 2 trials of AMT-101 as follows: MARKET trial in combination with anti-TNFα for UC in Q2 of 2022, LOMBARD trial as a monotherapy for UC in 2H of 2022, and the CASTRO trial in combination with anti-TNFα for RA in 2H of 2022.
  • Price Action: AMTI shares are down 14.4% at $4.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

