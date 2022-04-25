QQQ
Pfizer Recalls Some Batches Of Another Hypertension Drug Over Cancer-Causing Impurity

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Pfizer Inc PFE said it is voluntarily recalling five batches of its Accupril blood pressure tablets after finding elevated levels of a potential cancer-causing agent in the medicine.
  • Accupril is indicated for hypertension to lower blood pressure. It is also indicated for the management of heart failure as adjunctive therapy when added to conventional therapy.
  • The drug giant said it was not aware of any reports of adverse events related to the recalled batches, which were distributed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022.
  • Pfizer Canada also recalled all lots of three doses of Accupril on Thursday after finding the same impurity to be above acceptable levels.
  • Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, but exposure above acceptable levels over long periods could increase cancer risk.
  • Pfizer last month also recalled some batches of another blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions due to the presence of the possible carcinogen.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.58% at $47.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral