TG Therapeutics Retracts FDA Request For Ublituximab / Ukoniq Combo In Blood Cancers

TG Therapeutics Inc's TGTX new data showed that ublituximab /Ukoniq, dubbed U2, had an elevated risk of death in the phase 3 Unity combo trial or chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)

The data analyzed at the request of the FDA showed that overall survival favored the control arm rather than the treatment arm.

Hence, TGTX is pulling Ukoniq (umbralisib) off the market for the two indications and withdrawing an approval request for the combo med.

FDA Pushes TG Therapeutics' Ublituximab / Ukoniq Combo Therapy Applications In Blood Cancer Settings. As part of the ongoing review, the FDA requested an early analysis of OS from the UNITY-CLL trial. In the first analysis of OS using a cut-off date of September 2021, there was an imbalance in favor of the control arm (HR: 1.23).

However, approximately 15% of patients had missing or outdated survival data. Further, when excluding deaths related to COVID-19, the two arms were about balanced (HR: 1.04).

In February, the company submitted updated OS data with the same September 2021 cut-off date but reduced missing data and additional OS events, which improved from the previously reported OS data.

Neither the original preliminary OS results nor the updated preliminary OS results were statistically significant.

In February, the FDA alerted a possible elevated risk of death from the drug, which won accelerated approval a year earlier in 2021 as a monotherapy to treat two types of lymphoma.

The Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting scheduled for 22 April will be canceled.

Price Action: TGTX shares closed 8.48% lower at $8.85 on Thursday.

