Bristol Myers' Neoadjuvant Opdivo/Chemo Therapy Yet To Reach Overall Survival Endpoint In Early-Stage Lung Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial in resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The data showed that neoadjuvant treatment with three Opdivo (nivolumab) cycles combined with chemotherapy significantly improved event-free survival (EFS) than chemotherapy alone.
- With a minimum follow-up of 21.0 months, Opdivo with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence, progression, or death by 37% across randomized patients when administered before surgery.
- In patients receiving the combination, median EFS was 31.6 months, compared to 20.8 months for patients treated with chemotherapy alone.
- However, the new data unveiled, Opdivo's secondary overall survival measure, did not reach statistical significance.
- According to Bristol Myers, 83% of patients taking Opdivo combined with chemotherapy were alive after two years, compared to 71% on chemo alone.
- Bristol Myers noted overall survival (OS) would continue to be followed for additional analyses.
- Editor's Note: The post has been updated to clarify that overall survival data are immature and analyses are ongoing.
