Shattuck Labs SL-9258 /Anti-PD(L)1 Shows Broadened Anti-Tumor Activity In CPI-Resistant Cancers

Shattuck Labs Inc STTK announced preclinical data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, including data from SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT) and the Company's GADLEN platform.

announced preclinical data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, including data from SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT) and the Company's GADLEN platform. Preclinical data for SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT), a bispecific fusion protein from its ARC platform, demonstrates that SL-9258 simultaneously provides checkpoint blockade to all tumor-expressed PVR ligands and broadens immune costimulation.

TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT was evaluated and well-tolerated in non-human primates at doses up to 40 mg/kg, and similar on-target pharmacodynamic activity was observed to what was characterized preclinically in mice.

Shattuck presented preclinical data highlighting the potential of GADLENs to direct gamma delta T cells to kill tumor cells.

Shattuck's bispecific GADLENs, targeting CD19 or CD20 tumor-antigens, demonstrated an ability to induce proliferation, degranulation, and cytokine production in Vg9Vd2+ T cells with costimulation of a natural cytotoxicity receptor or T cell costimulatory receptor.

Further, CD19 and CD20 directed GADLENs enhanced the specific killing of lymphoma cells that express both antigen targets.

Price Action: STTK shares are down 2.79% at $3.83 during the market session on the last check Monday.

