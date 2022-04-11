Surface Oncology Highlights New SRF388 Data At AACR Meeting

Surface Oncology Inc SURF announced the presentation of new preclinical and translational data for SRF388, a first-in-class antibody targeting IL-27, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

Pharmacokinetics (PK) from the dose-escalation phase of the SRF388 Phase 1 study were linear, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported.

The concentration of SRF388 associated with optimal antitumor activity in a preclinical mouse model was approximately 20-fold above the concentration needed to inhibit whole blood phosphorylated STAT1 completely.

The concentration of SRF388 was reached and exceeded in patients at a 10 mg/kg dose. One patient with squamous non-small-cell lung cancer experienced a confirmed partial response at this dose.

SRF388 translational data supports the recommended Phase 2 monotherapy dose selection of 10 mg/kg administered intravenously every four weeks.

The efficacy of adding IL-27 blockade with SRF388 to atezolizumab/bevacizumab in treatment-naïve HCC is also being explored in a Phase 2 study.

