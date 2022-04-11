QQQ
Surface Oncology Highlights New SRF388 Data At AACR Meeting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 9:47 AM | 1 min read

Surface Oncology Inc SURF announced the presentation of new preclinical and translational data for SRF388, a first-in-class antibody targeting IL-27, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

  • Pharmacokinetics (PK) from the dose-escalation phase of the SRF388 Phase 1 study were linear, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported.
  • The concentration of SRF388 associated with optimal antitumor activity in a preclinical mouse model was approximately 20-fold above the concentration needed to inhibit whole blood phosphorylated STAT1 completely.
  • The concentration of SRF388 was reached and exceeded in patients at a 10 mg/kg dose. One patient with squamous non-small-cell lung cancer experienced a confirmed partial response at this dose.
  • SRF388 translational data supports the recommended Phase 2 monotherapy dose selection of 10 mg/kg administered intravenously every four weeks.
  • The efficacy of adding IL-27 blockade with SRF388 to atezolizumab/bevacizumab in treatment-naïve HCC is also being explored in a Phase 2 study.
  • Price Action: SURF shares are down 2.17% at $2.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.

