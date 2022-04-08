QQQ
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Surges On Equity Raise Of $100M

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 12:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Lyra Therapeutics Inc LYRA has announced a private placement of approximately $100.5 million.
  • The Company has offered 18.8 million common shares at $4.22 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 5 million shares with an exercise price of $0.001 per share, at $4.219 per share.
  • Each pre-funded warrant will be exercisable immediately. 
  • Related: Lyra Therapeutics Kickstarts LYR-210 Pivotal Program in Surgically Naïve Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients.
  • The offering will close by April 12.
  • LYR-210 and LYR-220 are designed to be administered in non-invasive, in-office procedures and deliver up to six months of continuous anti-inflammatory medication to the sinonasal passages of CRS patients.
  • As of December 31, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $45.7 million.
  • Price Action: LYRA shares are up 26.2% at $5.45 during the market session on the last check Friday.

