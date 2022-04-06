CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) Receives Key Approval for Pivotal Study of Berubicin

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.



CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has received key approval for a planned study.

The approval came from Swissmedic, the Swiss agency for therapeutic products. CNSP can now move forward with its potentially pivotal study of its novel anthracycline, Berubicin, for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”); the company has already received approval from swissethics, the umbrella organization of the cantonal Ethics Committees in Switzerland, for the study.

According to the announcement, execution of global patient enrollment is moving forward.”With the necessary regulatory approvals in Switzerland now in place, our team is diligently working to bring clinical sites online and quickly and efficiently drive patient enrollment in this potentially pivotal study,” said CNS Pharmaceuticals CEO John Climaco in the press release.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Swiss Competent Authority and Ethics Committee and their positive feedback on what we continue to believe is an incredibly important clinical program. We are laser focused on advancing Berubicin to unlock its greatest potential as a possible critical treatment option for this devastating disease. As long as the unmet medical need in GBM remains, we will continue our fight to bring hope to patients and families.”

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. Additionally, CNS Pharmaceuticals is advancing the development of its WP1244 drug technology, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500 times more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is evaluating the use of WP1244 in the treatment of brain, pancreatic and ovarian cancers as well as lymphomas. For more information about the company, please visit www.CNSPharma.com

