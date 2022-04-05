VBI Vaccines To Start Clinical Study Of Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate This Year

VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV announced updated clinical and preclinical data from its VBI-2900 coronavirus program, consisting of three candidates.

VBI-2902 and VBI-2905, evaluated at a low dose of 5µg, were well-tolerated in clinical studies, with no safety signals observed.

In the Phase 1b study (n=53), a single-dose booster of VBI-2905 increased neutralizing antibodies directed against the Beta variant 3.8-fold in participants who had previously received two doses of an mRNA vaccine (ancestral strain).

Approximately 2-fold increases were also seen in antibody levels against the ancestral and delta variant.

Against a panel of coronavirus variants in mice, reactivity was seen with VBI-2902 against all variants, including the ancestral strain, Delta, Beta, Omicron, Lambda, and RaTG13 (a bat coronavirus that is distant to circulating human strains).

In this same panel, VBI-2901 elicited an even stronger response against all variants tested.

VBI-2901 elicited a more significant difference in antibody levels from VBI-2902, ranging from 2.5-fold higher against the ancestral strain to 9.0-fold higher against the bat coronavirus.

Price Action: VBIV shares are down 1.66% at $1.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.