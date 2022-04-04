CDC Says Heart Inflammation Risk Higher After COVID-19 Infection Than mRNA Vaccines: CNBC

According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, myocarditis, pericarditis, and multisystem inflammatory syndrome were higher after COVID-19 infection than those after Pfizer Inc PFE or Moderna Inc MRNA vaccination.

However, according to the CDC, these cardiac conditions are rare after infection and vaccination alike. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is an inflammation of the outer heart lining. Multisystem inflammation is associated with Covid infection that affects multiple organ systems.

In boys ages 12- to 17-years-old, myocarditis or pericarditis after infection was at least 50 cases per 100,000 people, compared to at least 22 cases per 100,000 after the second vaccine dose.

The overall risk of heart conditions after Covid infection was up to 5.6 times higher compared to the second vaccine dose. The risk was up to 69 times higher after infection than the first shot.

The CDC examined the electronic health records of more than 15 million people ages five and older from January 2021 through January 2022. Overall, the risk of a heart issue after Covid infection was 2 to 115 times higher than vaccination, depending on age, gender, and the dose administered.

In Ontario, Canada, public health authorities have found that myocarditis risk was five times higher for males ages 18-24 following a second dose of Moderna compared to Pfizer.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.35% at $172.44 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby