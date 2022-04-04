Todos Medical Announces Positive 3CL Protease Inhibition In Vitro Data Against BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variants

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – April 4, 2022 - Todos Medical, Ltd. TOMDF, a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary 3CL Pharma, Ltd. announced that its mechanism-based 3CL protease inhibitors Tollovir® and Tollovid™ that target the active site of the 3CL protease showed robust inhibitory activity against the 3CL protease of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VOC). Additionally, Tollovir and Tollovid showed inhibitory activity against the original wild-type SARS-CoV-2 strain, as well as the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma VOCs. The results showed IC50 binding affinity of <5 for Tollovid and <1 for Tollovir for each of the different SARS-CoV-2 strains. The experiments were completed at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

“We are pleased to see that Tollovid and Tollovir have robust in vitro inhibitory activity against the mutated 3CL PRO BA1 BA2 omicron and multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron. There was no loss of activity with our inhibitors because they target the catalytic active site of the 3CL protease, which has not mutated in any meaningful way,” said Dr. Dorit Arad, Chief Technology Officer of 3CL Pharma, Ltd. “We are now waiting on additional data from the extension phase of our ongoing Tollovir Phase 2a study for which we already announced data that demonstrates Tollovir use adds significant efficacy to the current standard of care of Remdesivir + dexamethasone. As we do this, we are beginning to receive case reports from physicians on the potential benefits of Tollovid and we are gathering this data as we plot our regulatory strategy to turn Tollovid into an OTC drug with claims for acute COVID, Long-COVID and pediatric COVID.”

About Tollovid™

Tollovid is a dietary supplement product made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also has potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid's 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least ten times as strong as Ivermectin’s published 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity. Tollovid binds to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support.

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is a 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the treatment of the nidovirus subcategory of coronaviruses that includes SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19. Todos has licensed rights for Tollovir to T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. for the Greek market.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. TOMDF engineers’ life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting

the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

