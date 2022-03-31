Eloxx to Test Its Lead Product Candidate, ELX-02, In Rare Kidney Disease

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc ELOX expanded the ELX-02 development program to include the treatment of Alport syndrome, a rare kidney disease.

Clinical testing of ELX-02 in Alport syndrome is expected to initiate in 2H of 2022, with topline results expected in 1H of 2023.

Alport syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by kidney disease with high levels of proteinuria, hearing loss, and eye abnormalities caused by mutations in the genes needed to produce type 4 collagen.

Eloxx intends to initiate a proof-of-concept clinical trial in up to eight Alport syndrome patients with nonsense mutations in the 2H of 2022.

Patients will be dosed for two months with a three-month follow-up. Trial primary endpoints will include safety, while secondary endpoints will include reduction in proteinuria and induction of COL4A5 protein expression in the kidney.

Topline results are expected in 1H of 2023.

At the end of 2021, Eloxx held cash and cash equivalents of $42.3 million, sufficient to fund operations into Q2 of 2023.

Price Action: ELOX shares are down 3.83% at $0.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.