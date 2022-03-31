Eloxx to Test Its Lead Product Candidate, ELX-02, In Rare Kidney Disease

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc ELOX expanded the ELX-02 development program to include the treatment of Alport syndrome, a rare kidney disease.
- Clinical testing of ELX-02 in Alport syndrome is expected to initiate in 2H of 2022, with topline results expected in 1H of 2023.
- Alport syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by kidney disease with high levels of proteinuria, hearing loss, and eye abnormalities caused by mutations in the genes needed to produce type 4 collagen.
- Eloxx intends to initiate a proof-of-concept clinical trial in up to eight Alport syndrome patients with nonsense mutations in the 2H of 2022.
- Patients will be dosed for two months with a three-month follow-up. Trial primary endpoints will include safety, while secondary endpoints will include reduction in proteinuria and induction of COL4A5 protein expression in the kidney.
- Topline results are expected in 1H of 2023.
- At the end of 2021, Eloxx held cash and cash equivalents of $42.3 million, sufficient to fund operations into Q2 of 2023.
- Price Action: ELOX shares are down 3.83% at $0.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
