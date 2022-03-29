QQQ
Pfizer's Second Etrasimod Phase 3 Ulcerative Colitis Trial Hits Primary Goal

by Vandana Singh
March 29, 2022 9:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Pfizer Inc PFE has announced topline results from a second Phase 3 study of etrasimod for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). 
  • The 12- and 52-week ELEVATE UC 52 follow the recent announcement of 12-week findings from the ELEVATE UC 12 trial.
  • In this 52-week study, also known as ELEVATE UC 52, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 compared to placebo. 
  • Statistically significant improvements were attained in all key secondary endpoints at 12 and 52 weeks. 
  • Related: Pfizer's Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Aces Late-Stage Study.
  • Etrasimod demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies, including the Phase 2 OASIS trial.
  • Full results from the studies will be submitted for future scientific publication and presentation. 
  • These data, along with results from ELEVATE UC 12 and the long-term extension from these two trials (ELEVATE UC OLE), are expected to form the basis for planned future regulatory filings. Pfizer expects to initiate regulatory filings later this year. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.86% at $53.74 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

