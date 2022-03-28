Eagle Pharma Adds Hospital-Based Products With €95M Acacia Pharma Deal

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc EGRX has agreed to acquire Acacia Pharma Group plc for approximately €94.7 million, equivalent to €0.90 per share.

Each shareholder of Acacia Pharma would receive, as consideration for each share of Acacia Pharma held by such shareholder, €0.68 in cash and 0.0049 shares of common stock of Eagle.

The transaction terms also provide for Eagle to guarantee approximately €25.0 million of debt within the Acacia Pharma group.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in late Q2 2022.

The deal will provide Eagle with two currently marketed, acute care, hospital products, Barhemsys and Byfavo.

Barhemsys is an FDA-approved antiemetic for rescue treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) despite prophylaxis.

Byfavo is indicated for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less.

The deal offers a robust synergistic fit with Eagle's current and expanding portfolio of hospital products and other expected cost synergies.

Commercial stage, NCE products with a long patent duration through 2031 would add Eagle complementary and diversified revenue streams.

The company expects the deal to be earnings accretive in 2024.

Price Action: EGRX shares are up 6.73% at $50.13 during the market session on the last check Monday.