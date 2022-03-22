Cresco Receives Green Light To Build New Gigantic Marijuana Facility To Supply NYC's Demand

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

The planning board in the Town of Wawarsing in Ulster County, New York has approved plans for Valley Agriceuticals LLC, whose parent company is Cresco Labs CL CRLBF, to build a 380,000 square-foot marijuana facility, reported the Westchester Business Journal.

The facility, which will have an area of 6.5 professional football fields, would use about 98,000 gallons of water a day and will be equipped with carbon filtration systems to deal with marijuana odors.

The site where the facility will be built covers 90.7 acres, extending across the town of Wawarsing and the village of Ellenville. The site was used as a manufacturing facility by the Schrade Knife company and Avnet Channel Master electronic components.

In August 2019, Cresco acquired Valley Agriceuticals, LLC via an indirect merger with Gloucester Street Capital, LLC, Valley’s parent company.

Valley Ag held one of the 10 vertically integrated cannabis business licenses granted in by the New York State Department of Health. Now Cresco Labs holds that license that entitles the firm to operate one cultivation facility and four dispensaries in New York.

According to the report, the new facility would help “offer the patients and consumers of New York more choices in selecting their marijuana products.”

Image By Ilona Szentivanyi.