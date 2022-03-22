Moderna Bolsters Its Pipeline With Two New mRNA-Based Vaccine Programs

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Moderna Inc MRNA expands its mRNA pipeline with two new development programs ahead of Annual Vaccines Day, building on Moderna's experience with Spikevax, its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The development programs include a combination respiratory vaccine candidate and a new program against all four endemic human coronaviruses (HCoV).
- First, Moderna is launching a respiratory combination vaccine program to target three of the most significant viruses causing respiratory disease in older adults.
- The new combination respiratory vaccine candidate (mRNA-1230) is envisioned as an annual booster targeting SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV).
- Second, Moderna introduces a program to develop a vaccine candidate (mRNA-1287) against endemic human coronaviruses (HCoVs).
- While less well known than other coronaviruses, HCoVs are a significant cause of respiratory disease worldwide.
- Four HCoVs (HCoV-229E, -NL63, -OC43, and -HKU1) are endemic globally, accounting for approximately 10% to 30% of upper respiratory tract infections in adults.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 5.47% at $184.98 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
