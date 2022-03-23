PREMIUM: My Favorite Biotech Trade

This article and the views within are from trader Gianni Di Poce. This article is only available to Benzinga Premium subscribers.

Ticker: ISEE

Stock: IVERIC Bio, Inc.

Buy Point: The buy point is at the current price level. In other words, shares can be purchased immediately.

Target Sale Price: $22-23

Planned Stop Loss: In terms of a stop loss, if ISEE is trading below 15.35 near the end of the trading day, sell the shares.

IVERIC Bio, Inc. ISEE – 5 Alpha Factors Analysis: