PREMIUM: My Favorite Biotech Trade

Ticker: ISEE
Stock: IVERIC Bio, Inc.
Buy Point: The buy point is at the current price level. In other words, shares can be purchased immediately.
Target Sale Price: $22-23
Planned Stop Loss: In terms of a stop loss, if ISEE is trading below 15.35 near the end of the trading day, sell the shares.
IVERIC Bio, Inc. ISEE – 5 Alpha Factors Analysis:
- Price Pattern: Saucer. A close above the upper horizontal trendline of the pattern would be bullish and could lead to prices as high as 22.00-23.00.
- Volume: Good evidence of more buyers than sellers on this stock, as we see volume climbing above the 20-day EMA on rising prices. It would be best for this accumulation to continue into any imminent breakout.
- Relative Strength: ISEE has outperformed the broader market since Q4 2019, and the ratio continues to form higher-highs and higher-lows. It just broke out from a descending channel too, which suggests this outperformance is set to continue.
- RSI: Note the case of bullish divergence in price from the RSI indicator that accompanied the low in January. This was a sign that downside momentum waned, which often precedes a reversal. The subsequent rally was decent, but we still would prefer to see an overbought reading (above 70) upon any imminent breakout to confirm bulls have recaptured momentum.
- Time: Saucer patterns typically resolve within 12-16 weeks on the daily timescale. For ISEE, we observe this saucer lasting around 17 weeks or just over 4 months. This suggests a resolution is imminent.
