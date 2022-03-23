QQQ
PREMIUM: My Favorite Biotech Trade

by Benzinga Contributor
March 23, 2022 4:25 PM | 2 min read

This article and the views within are from trader Gianni Di Poce. This article is only available to Benzinga Premium subscribers.

 

Ticker: ISEE

Stock: IVERIC Bio, Inc.

Buy Point: The buy point is at the current price level.  In other words, shares can be purchased immediately.

Target Sale Price: $22-23

Planned Stop Loss: In terms of a stop loss, if ISEE is trading below 15.35 near the end of the trading day, sell the shares.

 

IVERIC Bio, Inc. ISEE – 5 Alpha Factors Analysis:

  • Price Pattern: Saucer.  A close above the upper horizontal trendline of the pattern would be bullish and could lead to prices as high as 22.00-23.00.
  • Volume: Good evidence of more buyers than sellers on this stock, as we see volume climbing above the 20-day EMA on rising prices.  It would be best for this accumulation to continue into any imminent breakout.
  • Relative Strength: ISEE has outperformed the broader market since Q4 2019, and the ratio continues to form higher-highs and higher-lows.  It just broke out from a descending channel too, which suggests this outperformance is set to continue.
  • RSI: Note the case of bullish divergence in price from the RSI indicator that accompanied the low in January.  This was a sign that downside momentum waned, which often precedes a reversal.  The subsequent rally was decent, but we still would prefer to see an overbought reading (above 70) upon any imminent breakout to confirm bulls have recaptured momentum.  
  • Time: Saucer patterns typically resolve within 12-16 weeks on the daily timescale.  For ISEE, we observe this saucer lasting around 17 weeks or just over 4 months.  This suggests a resolution is imminent.
  • Trade Strategy: The buy point is at the current price level.  In other words, ISEE shares can be purchased immediately.  Note this a bit different from our normal, end-of-day strategy.  In terms of a stop loss, if ISEE is trading below 15.35 near the end of the trading day, sell the shares.

