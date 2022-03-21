I'm Buying The Dip In This Small Cap Biotech Stock: Here's Why

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
This article and the views within are from trader Gianni Di Poce. This article is only available to Benzinga Premium subscribers.
Ticker: ISEE
Stock: IVERIC Bio, Inc.
Buy Point: The buy point is at the current price level. In other words, shares can be purchased immediately.
Target Sale Price: $22-23
Planned Stop Loss: In terms of a stop loss, if ISEE is trading below 15.35 near the end of the trading day, sell the shares.
IVERIC Bio, Inc. ISEE – 5 Alpha Factors Analysis:
- Price Pattern: Saucer. A close above the upper horizontal trendline of the pattern would be bullish and could lead to prices as high as 22.00-23.00.
- Volume: Good evidence of more buyers than sellers on this stock, as we see volume climbing above the 20-day EMA on rising prices. It would be best for this accumulation to continue into any imminent breakout.
- Relative Strength: ISEE has outperformed the broader market since Q4 2019, and the ratio continues to form higher-highs and higher-lows. It just broke out from a descending channel too, which suggests this outperformance is set to continue.
- RSI: Note the case of bullish divergence in price from the RSI indicator that accompanied the low in January. This was a sign that downside momentum waned, which often precedes a reversal. The subsequent rally was decent, but we still would prefer to see an overbought reading (above 70) upon any imminent breakout to confirm bulls have recaptured momentum.
- Time: Saucer patterns typically resolve within 12-16 weeks on the daily timescale. For ISEE, we observe this saucer lasting around 17 weeks or just over 4 months. This suggests a resolution is imminent.
- Trade Strategy: The buy point is at the current price level. In other words, ISEE shares can be purchased immediately. Note this a bit different from our normal, end-of-day strategy. In terms of a stop loss, if ISEE is trading below 15.35 near the end of the trading day, sell the shares.
