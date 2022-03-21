I'm Buying The Dip In This Small Cap Biotech Stock: Here's Why

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This article and the views within are from trader Gianni Di Poce. This article is only available to Benzinga Premium subscribers.

Ticker: ISEE

Stock: IVERIC Bio, Inc.

Buy Point: The buy point is at the current price level. In other words, shares can be purchased immediately.

Target Sale Price: $22-23

Planned Stop Loss: In terms of a stop loss, if ISEE is trading below 15.35 near the end of the trading day, sell the shares.

IVERIC Bio, Inc. ISEE – 5 Alpha Factors Analysis: