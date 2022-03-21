KemPharm's SDX Higher Dose Shows Potential Against Sleep Disorders

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
KemPharm Inc KMPH completed its analysis of the full data set from its Phase 1 clinical trial of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) delivered at doses higher than those previously studied.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
- SDX, KemPharm's proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077, under development for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH).
- The full data set built on the previously reported topline data affirmed that 240 mg and 360 mg doses of SDX were well-tolerated and produced d-MPH exposure that appeared to increase proportionally with dose.
- Mean d-MPH plasma concentrations gradually increased after SDX administration, reaching a broad peak from eight to twelve hours post-dose, followed by a shallow decline.
- Study participants reported increased wakefulness, alertness, hypervigilance, and insomnia effects.
- KemPharm anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KP1077 as early as Q2 of 2022 and subsequently initiating a Phase 2 trial in patients with IH in 2H of 2022.
- Additionally, the Company expects to receive results from an additional trial to assess the relative cardiovascular safety of SDX vs. current stimulant treatments also in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: KMPH shares are down 1.87% at $5.25 during the market session on the last check Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.