FDA Clears AbbVie's Rinvoq For Moderate To Severe Active Ulcerative Colitis

- The FDA approved AbbVie Inc's ABBV Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for adults patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.
- This FDA approval is the first indication for Rinvoq in gastroenterology and is supported by efficacy and safety data from three Phase 3 clinical studies.
- Across all clinical trials, significantly more patients treated with Rinvoq achieved clinical remission at weeks 8 and 52, the primary endpoint, compared to placebo.
- In addition, the studies met all ranked secondary endpoints, including endoscopic improvement and histologic-endoscopic mucosal improvement (HEMI), as well as corticosteroid-free clinical remission in the maintenance study.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.01% at $156.06 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
