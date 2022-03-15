Better Therapeutics' Diabetes Digital Therapeutic Shows Better Glycemic Control Vs. Standard Care

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Better Therapeutics Inc BTTX has announced primary endpoint data from its pivotal trial of BT-001 designed to use digitally delivered cognitive-behavioral therapy (nCBT) to treat type 2 diabetes.
- The trial enrolled 669 adults with type 2 diabetes.
- The primary efficacy endpoint (n=602) showed a highly statistically significant improvement in A1c between the intervention and control groups.
- Clinically meaningful changes (A1c reductions of 0.4% or more) occurred in 42.7% of the group receiving standard of care and BT-001 vs. 25.4% in the standard of care alone group.
- No meaningful differences in safety events were observed between groups.
- The six-month trial is ongoing and is expected to be completed in Q2 2022.
- Better Therapeutics intends to file a De Novo classification request with the FDA upon completion of the study.
- Better Therapeutics plans to advance its BT-002 and BT-003 for hypertension and hyperlipidemia, respectively, to pivotal trials after completing its pivotal trial in type 2 diabetes.
- The Company will soon begin clinical research in fatty liver disease to understand the potential of nCBT as a potential treatment.
- Price Action: BTTX shares are up 24.7% at $3.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
