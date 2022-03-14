 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers, Nektar Melanoma Doublet Therapy Trial Fails To Show Clinical Benefit
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers, Nektar Melanoma Doublet Therapy Trial Fails To Show Clinical Benefit
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) have an update following the first analysis of the Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study of bempegaldesleukin combined with Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma patients.
  • The review by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) suggested that the study did not meet the primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR).
  • The DMC notified the companies that the third primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) did not meet statistical significance.
  • The companies have decided to unblind the trial and perform no additional analyses for the OS endpoint. 
  • The companies have decided to discontinue enrollment and unblind the ongoing PIVOT-12 study in adjuvant melanoma, which evaluates bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo compared to Opdivo in high-risk patients for recurrence after complete resection of melanoma. 
  • The other four studies ongoing for bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo in renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer are continuing, with initial results expected in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: NKTR shares are down 56.1% at $4.67, and BMY stock is up 1.34% at $69.80 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKTR + BMY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Crude Oil Dips 8%
Why Nektar Therapeutics Shares Are Falling Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 13-19): Bristol-Myers Squibb's Melanoma Drug Decision, Multiple Conference Presentations And Earnings Dominate Proceedings
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BMY
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com