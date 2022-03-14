Why Sanofi Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) stock slid after its drug candidate, amcenestrant, to fight a common type of breast cancer, failed to slow the progression of the disease in the Phase 2 AMEERA-3 trial.
- Results from the Phase 2 trial showed that the drug amcenestrant, given as a pill, did not have the desired effect compared to standard endocrine treatment against locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
- No new safety signals were identified, and the safety profile of amcenestrant in AMEERA-3 was consistent with earlier studies.
- Sanofi said it would continue with two further trials, AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6, trying to show that amcenestrant could help much larger patient groups of women in the early stages of cancer.
- Amcenestrant belongs to a drug class called selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERD) to fight tumors that grow in response to estrogen.
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 2.58% at $49.40 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
