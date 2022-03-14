 Skip to main content

Why Sanofi Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Why Sanofi Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) stock slid after its drug candidate, amcenestrant, to fight a common type of breast cancer, failed to slow the progression of the disease in the Phase 2 AMEERA-3 trial.

  • Results from the Phase 2 trial showed that the drug amcenestrant, given as a pill, did not have the desired effect compared to standard endocrine treatment against locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
  • No new safety signals were identified, and the safety profile of amcenestrant in AMEERA-3 was consistent with earlier studies.
  • Read Next: Sanofi-SOBI Hemophilia Candidate Aces Late-Stage Study In Pretreated Patients.
  • Sanofi said it would continue with two further trials, AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6, trying to show that amcenestrant could help much larger patient groups of women in the early stages of cancer.
  • Amcenestrant belongs to a drug class called selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERD) to fight tumors that grow in response to estrogen.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 2.58% at $49.40 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

