Histogen Seeks To Terminate COVID-19 R&D Pact With Amerimmune

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Histogen Inc HSTO seeks to terminate the collaboration agreement with Amerimmune and retake control of the COVID-19 development program.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
- Histogen believes that Amerimmune has failed to meet its R&D responsibilities.
- Amerimmune signed up to work with Histogen to develop pan-caspase inhibitor emricasan in COVID-19 in October 2020.
- Histogen said Amerimmune is "required to use commercially reasonable efforts to lead the development activities for emricasan" in COVID-19.
- Histogen provided notice of material breach concerning its claims before filing an arbitration demand earlier this month. In demand, Histogen is seeking a declaratory judgment that Amerimmune has materially breached the agreement and, as such, it can terminate the deal.
- Histogen expects a Phase 2 clinical trial to start in 2H of 2022. Amerimmune and Histogen presented topline data from a phase 1 clinical trial of emricasan in mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients in June. The study found emricasan to be safe and well-tolerated.
- Related: Histogen Shares Additional Emricasan Data From COVID-19 Study.
- The Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $18.7 million, sufficient to meet Histogen's anticipated cash needs into Q2 of 2023.
- Price Action: HSTO shares are up 0.55% at $0.24 during the market session on the last check Friday.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.