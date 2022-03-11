 Skip to main content

GSK/Vir Biotech's COVID-19 Antibody Associated With Resistance Mutations, New Research Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:51am   Comments
GSK/Vir Biotech's COVID-19 Antibody Associated With Resistance Mutations, New Research Shows
  • According to new research in Australia, some people have developed sotrovimab-resistant mutations following infusions with the GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) monoclonal antibody with COVID-19 infection.
  • Data shows that the mutations have been associated with a reduction by a factor of 100 to 297 in neutralization by sotrovimab.
  • "These data show the persistence of viable SARS-CoV-2 in patients after sotrovimab infusions and the rapid development of spike gene mutations associated with high-level sotrovimab resistance in vitro," the researchers wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • These findings underscore the importance of stewardship of monoclonal antibodies, particularly because sotrovimab is one of the few monoclonal antibodies with retained activity against the omicron variant
  • Read Next: AstraZeneca, GSK's COVID-19 Therapies Lose Efficacy Against Omicron's Subvariants.
  • Of the eight patients whose PCR tests "were persistently positive for SARS-CoV-2 and whom, respiratory tract specimens obtained before and after the use of sotrovimab were available," 
  • 4 of 8 acquired previously defined mutations within 6 to 13 days after they received sotrovimab, the NEJM correspondence says.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are up 0.13% at $22.46, GSK shares are up 0.44% at $41.01 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General

