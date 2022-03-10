 Skip to main content

AbbVie's Migraine Treatment Drug Touts Encouraging Data In Preventive Treatment Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:44am   Comments
AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has reported data from the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial of atogepant (Qulipta) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in adults.

  • The trial met its primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo, for both the 60 mg and 30 mg doses, across the 12-week treatment period. 
  • In the U.S. population, patients in the atogepant 60 mg and 30 mg treatment arms experienced a decrease of 6.88 and 7.46 monthly migraine days, respectively, compared to a decline of 5.05 monthly migraine days in the placebo arm.
  • In the European population, patients in the 60 mg and 30 mg of atogepant treatment arms experienced a decrease of 6.75 and 7.33 monthly migraine days, respectively, compared to a reduction of 5.09 monthly migraine days.
  • The study also demonstrated that treatment with atogepant resulted in statistically significant improvements in all secondary endpoints.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.20% at $148.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

