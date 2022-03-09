 Skip to main content

First Human With Pig Heart Transplant Dies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
First Human With Pig Heart Transplant Dies
  • A 57-year-old man with terminal heart disease who became the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) said.
  • The hospital said that David Bennett's condition started deteriorating several days ago, adding that Bennett was given "compassionate palliative care."
  • In October, Bennett first came to UMMC as a patient and was placed on a heart-lung bypass machine to keep him alive, but he was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant.
  • Bennett was implanted with a genetically modified pig heart to prevent rejection in a first-of-its-kind surgery.
  • Related: First Successful Pig Heart Transplant Into Human: Details On The Amazing Technology And A Public Company To Watch.
  • The surgery was among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig-to-human heart transplant. For Bennett, the procedure was his last option.
  • The hospital said that the transplanted heart performed "very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection."
  • United Therapeutics Corporation's (NASDAQ: UTHR) subsidiary Revivicor, a regenerative medicine company, provided the genetically-modified pig.
  • Price Action: UTHR shares are up 0.73% at $173.74 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

