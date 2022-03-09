 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AIM ImmunoTech Shares Encouraging Data From Ampligen Study In Pancreatic Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 7:25am   Comments
Share:
AIM ImmunoTech Shares Encouraging Data From Ampligen Study In Pancreatic Cancer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIMannounced the publication of positive data from a single-center named patient program treating advanced and metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. 

  • The study found that the median overall survival in the Ampligen group was 19 months, compared to a historical control group and subgroup (7.5 and 12.5, respectively).
  • At six weeks, the Systemic Immune-Inflammation Index (SIII) and Neutrophils to Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR) values from the long-term and short-term patients combined showed no significant difference compared to baseline. 
  • The values were significantly lower in 11 long-term survivors versus 16 short-term survivors.
  • Also See: AIM ImmunoTech Plans To Evaluate Two Forms Of Ampligen In Early-COVID-19 Disease.
  • The numbers of B-cells were significantly increased in long-term survivors. T-cells and myeloid cells were not significantly increased after Ampligen treatment.
  • The median progression-free survival was significantly longer (13 months) with rintatolimod than both matched controls and the subset of matched controls (5 and 8.6 months, respectively).
  • The company plans to conduct a Phase 2 study of Ampligen in 90 locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients. 
  • The planned AMP-270 trial will compare the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic carcinoma. 
  • Price Action: AIM shares closed 8.92% higher at $0.80 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic CancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com