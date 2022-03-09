AIM ImmunoTech Shares Encouraging Data From Ampligen Study In Pancreatic Cancer
AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) announced the publication of positive data from a single-center named patient program treating advanced and metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.
- The study found that the median overall survival in the Ampligen group was 19 months, compared to a historical control group and subgroup (7.5 and 12.5, respectively).
- At six weeks, the Systemic Immune-Inflammation Index (SIII) and Neutrophils to Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR) values from the long-term and short-term patients combined showed no significant difference compared to baseline.
- The values were significantly lower in 11 long-term survivors versus 16 short-term survivors.
- Also See: AIM ImmunoTech Plans To Evaluate Two Forms Of Ampligen In Early-COVID-19 Disease.
- The numbers of B-cells were significantly increased in long-term survivors. T-cells and myeloid cells were not significantly increased after Ampligen treatment.
- The median progression-free survival was significantly longer (13 months) with rintatolimod than both matched controls and the subset of matched controls (5 and 8.6 months, respectively).
- The company plans to conduct a Phase 2 study of Ampligen in 90 locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients.
- The planned AMP-270 trial will compare the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic carcinoma.
- Price Action: AIM shares closed 8.92% higher at $0.80 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
