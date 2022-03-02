IsoRay's Cesium-131 Radiation Therapy Shows Favorable Outcomes In Prostate Cancer
Investigators from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have published a clinical study demonstrating favorable outcomes for localized intermediate-risk prostate cancer patients treated with IsoRay Inc's (NYSE: ISR) Cesium-131 brachytherapy known as Cesium Blu.
- Brachytherapy is a localized internal radiation therapy in which seeds, ribbons, or capsules containing a radiation source are placed in or near the tumor.
- The study analyzed the outcomes for 335 intermediate-risk prostate cancer patients treated with Cesium-131 brachytherapy.
- Study patients had significant follow-up time.
- The study found that both the "favorable" (147 patients) and "unfavorable" (188 patients) intermediate-risk groups demonstrated excellent biochemical outcomes.
- Also See: IsoRay's Cesium-131 And Surgical Resection Shows Promise In Recurrent Head & Neck Cancer.
- Those outcomes were 97.6% and 91.4%, respectively, at five years. For 135 "favorable" patients treated with Cesium-131 implant alone, the outcome was 98.1%.
- Investigators used Cesium-131 to decrease the duration of acute toxicity compared to other radioisotopes because of its shorter half-life.
- Price Action: ISR shares are up 6.65% at $0.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General