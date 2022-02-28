 Skip to main content

AbbVie Files Imbruvica US Application For Pediatric Patients with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has submitted a supplemental application to the FDA for Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

  • The application covers Imbruvica for pediatric and adolescent patients one year and older with cGVHD after the failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. 
  • A New Drug Application (NDA) was also submitted for an oral suspension formulation of Imbruvica to provide an alternative administration option for pediatric patients. 
  • If approved, this represents AbbVie's first pediatric indication for Imbruvica.
  • Also See: AbbVie Expects Solid FY22 As Botox, Skyrizi Power Q4 Earnings.
  • The iMAGINE trial enrolled 59 patients 1-19 years with relapsed/refractory (R/R) or new-onset moderate/severe cGVHD. Results showed an overall response rate of 78% with Imbruvica.
  • After 20 weeks, sustained response rates were observed in 70% and 58% of treatment-naive and R/R responders, respectively. 
  • In 2017, Imbruvica was first approved as a single-agent therapy for adult patients with cGVHD who have experienced failure of prior systemic treatment, becoming the first FDA-approved treatment for adults with cGVHD. 
  • Imbruvica could be the first FDA-approved BTKi treatment option for pediatric and adolescent patients with cGVHD.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 1.83% at $146.75 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

