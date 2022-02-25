 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Jardiance In Broader Heart Patient Population
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 9:49am   Comments
  • The FDA approved Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drug, Jardiance, for expanded use in reducing the risk of death and hospitalization for all patients with heart failure.
  • Initially approved by the FDA in 2014 for type 2 diabetes patients, the drug's use was expanded last year in some adults living with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which happens when the left ventricle muscle is not pumping normally.
  • The new OK expands the eligible population to include adults with preserved left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF).
  • "With today's news, Jardiance becomes the first and only heart failure treatment to show a statistically significant risk reduction in cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure, regardless of ejection fraction," said Mohamed Eid, Boehringer's vice president of clinical development & medical affairs, cardio-metabolism & respiratory medicine.
  • Eli Lilly recorded nearly $1.5 billion in revenue for Jardiance in 2021.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 2.56% at $249.31 during the market session on the last check Friday.

