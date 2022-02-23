 Skip to main content

Relmada Aces REL-1017 Vs Ketamine Study For Abuse Potential
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:42am   Comments
Relmada Aces REL-1017 Vs Ketamine Study For Abuse Potential

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) has announced topline results of the human abuse potential (HAP) study with REL-1017 for major depressive disorder or MDD.

  • REL-1017 is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker and the Company's lead candidate.
  • The results showed that all three doses of REL-1017 (25 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg) tested in recreational drug users demonstrated a substantial (30+ points) and statistically significant difference vs. intravenous ketamine 0.5 mg/kg over 40 minutes and were statistically equivalent to placebo.
  • Related: Relmada Stock Falls After Equity Raise Of $150M To Fund Depression Candidate.
  • Sergio Traversa, CEO of Relmada Therapeutics, said the results demonstrated that REL-1017 strongly differentiates from ketamine and is comparable to placebo for the maximum effect for Drug Liking 'at this moment." 
  • The data are consistent with previously generated results of the REL-1017 vs. oxycodone HAP study, which showed no meaningful abuse potential on the opioid domain.
  • Price Action: RLMD shares are up 7.06% at $19.56 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

