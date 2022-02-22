AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint In HER2-Low Breast Cancer Setting
AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said that Enhertu prolonged survival and slowed the progression of metastatic breast cancer with low levels of a protein known as HER2.
- Data from the pivotal DESTINY-Breast04 Phase 3 trial showed Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients versus physician's choice of chemotherapy.
- The improvement was "clinically meaningful" when compared with standard chemotherapy, it said, adding that detailed results of the late-stage trial would be presented at an as-yet-undisclosed medical conference.
- Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY).
- The trial met the key secondary endpoint of PFS in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer regardless of HR status.
- The safety profile of Enhertu was consistent with previous clinical trials, with no new safety concerns identified.
- Overall interstitial lung disease (ILD) rates were consistent with that observed in late-line HER2-positive breast cancer trials of Enhertu, with a lower rate of Grade 5 ILD observed.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 3.49% at $61.95 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
