 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint In HER2-Low Breast Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:55am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint In HER2-Low Breast Cancer Setting

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said that Enhertu prolonged survival and slowed the progression of metastatic breast cancer with low levels of a protein known as HER2.

  • Data from the pivotal DESTINY-Breast04 Phase 3 trial showed Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients versus physician's choice of chemotherapy.
  • The improvement was "clinically meaningful" when compared with standard chemotherapy, it said, adding that detailed results of the late-stage trial would be presented at an as-yet-undisclosed medical conference.
  • Related: AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo Share Detailed Enhertu Data In Gastric Cancer.
  • Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKY).
  • The trial met the key secondary endpoint of PFS in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer regardless of HR status.
  • The safety profile of Enhertu was consistent with previous clinical trials, with no new safety concerns identified. 
  • Overall interstitial lung disease (ILD) rates were consistent with that observed in late-line HER2-positive breast cancer trials of Enhertu, with a lower rate of Grade 5 ILD observed.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 3.49% at $61.95 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca, GSK's COVID-19 Therapies Lose Efficacy Against Omicron's Subvariants
Blood Clot Risk After First AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Very Small - UK Study Shows
Roche And AstraZeneca Settle Ultomiris Patent Lawsuit
GSK Halts Late-Stage RSV Vaccine Trial In Pregnant Women
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron-Sanofi Halt Late-Stage Dupixent Study, Agios Gets FDA Nod, Safety Scare For GSK's RSV Vaccine, Shockwave Jumps On Earnings
Short Shelf Life Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot Entangles Vaccine Rollout In Poorer Nations: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com