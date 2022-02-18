Nemaura Seeks to Provide Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Solutions Worldwide

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Over 420 million people around the globe currently have diabetes, with the figure set to rise by 55% over the next 25 years

Millions of patients required to measure their blood glucose levels daily to accurately determine their insulin dosage amounts

Nemaura Medical has launched two constant glucose monitoring solutions – the SugarBEAT(R) device as well as the MiBoKo application, which seek to provide users with a convenient, low-cost non-invasive CGM solution

Diabetes affects 34 million people in the United States and upwards of 400 million people globally, with the number of affected individuals expected to rise by approximately 55 percent within the next 25 years (https://ibn.fm/xuZVf). For many individuals, mealtimes have long proved to be an arduous process. Before eating, diabetic patients must often inject themselves with insulin in a time-consuming process that combines estimations of the meal’s carbohydrate content with blood drawing to calculate the proper amount of insulin for the recipient. As such, the advent of non-invasive constant glucose monitoring (“CGM”) has been a largely welcome one for the industry, with the blood glucose monitoring market forecast to expand to an annual value of $27.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021-2026 (https://ibn.fm/5jv2C).

“Every day, many patients need to do this complicated procedure at least three times,” stated Hen-Wei Huang, an MIT post-doctorate student carrying out research into…

