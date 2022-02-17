 Skip to main content

South Africa Authorizes Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill, But Government Not Buying: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:40pm   Comments
South Africa's government said it was not planning to buy Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir for cost reasons, despite the drug gaining approval in the country.

  • Countries are negotiating prices with Merck and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). The U.S. government is paying $700 for each course of molnupiravir.
  • "The authorization of molnupiravir for compassionate use offers further therapy in the fight against COVID-19," Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, chief executive of SAHPRA, said.
  • But health department Deputy Director-General Nicholas Crisp told Reuters that an evaluation score from the National Essential Medicines List Committee indicated that Merck's pill would not be cost-effective.
  • "We are not planning to procure molnupiravir," Crisp said, adding that the advisory committee was yet to evaluate Pfizer's Paxlovid. 
  • However, the private sector can buy whatever is allowed by SAHPRA since medicines are not like vaccines sold to governments only, he added.
  • SAHPRA said that Pfizer had applied for authorization of use of Paxlovid, and it was considering the application.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.41% at $76.90 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

