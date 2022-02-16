InMed Names BayMedica VP Of Sales, Releases Q2 2022 Report

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, has appointed Gerard (Jerry) P. Griffin III as vice president of sales and marketing at BayMedica, a wholly owned subsidiary of InMed. In his new role, Griffin will manage the commercialization of BayMedica’s health and wellness business including existing products as well as the launch of new products. Griffin brings a rich background to this position, having a proven track record as a veteran sales executive. He has served in several senior positions in Fortune 500 companies, including most recently as VP of sales and business development at Creo Ingredients, a biotechnology-based ingredient company that produces rare cannabinoids. Before that, he was president of a successful wellness company. In addition, InMed released its Q2 2022 financial and corporate update. Highlights of that report include the company’s acquisition of BayMedica, a rare cannabinoid manufacturing and commercialization company in the health and wellness sector, as well its strengthened IP, resulting from patent filing for use of rare cannabinoids for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company saw the commercial rollout CBT, the first of several rare cannabinoid launches planned for this year. The company also reported advancements in its pharmaceutical drug development programs in epidermolysis bullosa, glaucoma and neurodegenerative diseases.

InMed has announced a conference call and webcast, slated for today at 2 p.m. ET. During the call, the company’s financial and corporate report will be discussed. Those interested can participate by calling (855) 605-1745 in Canada or the United States, and using conference ID 8645175; international participants can call +1 (914) 987-7959, using the same conference ID number. “We have entered a new phase of our corporate evolution, extending our rare cannabinoid focus beyond pharmaceutical drug development to include the growing health and wellness sector where, as an ingredient supplier, we are generating commercial revenues,” said InMed president and CEO Eric Adams in the press release. “We are very pleased with the progress of the integration of BayMedica’s operations and team into our on-going activities at InMed. Within a short timeframe since the acquisition, we have initiated sales of an additional rare cannabinoid, such that our portfolio now includes CBC and CBT. Furthermore, we have accelerated the scale-up manufacturing of additional high demand cannabinoids, including CBDV and THCV, towards commercial launch in the coming months.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit www.InMedPharma.com.

