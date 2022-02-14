Data Committee Recommends Veru's COVID-19 Trial To Continue Unmodified
The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has conducted a planned conditional power analysis of the first 75 randomized patients in Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) Phase 3 trial of sabizabulin.
- The trial included hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death.
- IDMC has concluded that the clinical study should continue as initially designed.
- The IDMC performed this planned conditional statistical power analysis and review of the safety of the first 75 study patients to reach the primary endpoint.
- Current full study recruitment is on track to yield clinical results in 1H of 2022.
- The Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical study is evaluating daily oral 9 mg sabizabulin for up to 21 days versus placebo in 300 hospitalized patients.
- The primary efficacy endpoint will be the proportion of patients that die on study up to Day 60.
