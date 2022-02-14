 Skip to main content

Data Committee Recommends Veru's COVID-19 Trial To Continue Unmodified
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 10:13am   Comments
Data Committee Recommends Veru's COVID-19 Trial To Continue Unmodified

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has conducted a planned conditional power analysis of the first 75 randomized patients in Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) Phase 3 trial of sabizabulin.

  • The trial included hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death.
  • IDMC has concluded that the clinical study should continue as initially designed.
  •  The IDMC performed this planned conditional statistical power analysis and review of the safety of the first 75 study patients to reach the primary endpoint. 
  • Related: Veru's Cancer Candidate Sabizabulin Gets FDA Fast Track Tag For COVID-19.
  • Current full study recruitment is on track to yield clinical results in 1H of 2022.
  • The Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical study is evaluating daily oral 9 mg sabizabulin for up to 21 days versus placebo in 300 hospitalized patients.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint will be the proportion of patients that die on study up to Day 60. 
  • Price Action: VERU shares are trading 3.14% higher at $6.56 during the market session on the last check Monday.

