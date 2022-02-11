Enveric Biosciences Shares Fall After $10M Equity Raise
Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 20 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 20 million shares at a combined price of $0.50 per share.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $0.55 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be $10 million.
- Related: Enveric Biosciences' CBD-Based Product Reduces Dermatitis Severity In Animal Study.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 3 million.
- The offering will close by February 15.
- The Company will use the proceeds for working capital and fund other general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: ENVB shares are down 46.5% at $0.35 during the market session on the last check Friday.
