Enveric Biosciences Shares Fall After $10M Equity Raise
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 11:39am   Comments
Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 20 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 20 million shares at a combined price of $0.50 per share.

  • The warrants have an exercise price of $0.55 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
  • The gross proceeds are expected to be $10 million.
  • Related: Enveric Biosciences' CBD-Based Product Reduces Dermatitis Severity In Animal Study.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 3 million.
  • The offering will close by February 15.
  • The Company will use the proceeds for working capital and fund other general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: ENVB shares are down 46.5% at $0.35 during the market session on the last check Friday.

