Biogen's Aduhelm Approval, Marketing Comes Under FTC, SEC Probes

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have launched two separate investigations into Biogen Inc BIIB and its Alzheimer's med, Aduhelm (aducanumab).
- According to the Company's annual filing, the FTC has made a civil investigative demand in pursuit of documents related to Aduhelm's marketing and approval, plus healthcare sites, the Company said.
- The SEC, meanwhile, has launched a separate inquiry that also seeks marketing and approval information on the beleaguered anti-amyloid antibody.
- The lawmakers have also asked the FDA to produce additional data and documentation supporting its accelerated approval for the drug.
- Aduhelm's rocky rollout has translated into poor sales, too. The drug made just $1 million for the fourth quarter and $3 million for 2021.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are trading 0.91% higher at $222.17 during the market session on the last check Friday.
