AstraZeneca Dumps Off Mid-Stage Cardiovascular Drug To Regio Biosciences

AstraZeneca plc AZN has granted exclusive development and commercial rights to Regio Biosciences for REG-101, a cardiovascular drug.
- The drug will enter Phase 2a trials for peripheral artery disease (PAD) in 2H of 2022.
- Regio will take on all R&D and marketing costs for REG-101, previously known as MEDI5884, with financial backing from Hibiscus Capital Management and Innoforce.
- The molecule came from Medimmune, a formerly separate division AstraZeneca bought for $15.6 billion in 2007.
- The drug targets endothelial lipase to cut plaque levels in PAD and other CV diseases.
- Along with the Phase 2a study in PAD, Regio is also pursuing mid-stage studies for REG-101 in coronary artery disease.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 2.96% at $57.27 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
