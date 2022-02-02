AbbVie Expects Solid FY22 As Botox, Skyrizi Power Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
AbbVie Inc ABBV reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.31, higher than $2.92 reported a year ago and beating the consensus of $3.28.
- Overall sales increased 7.4% Y/Y (7.5% on an operational basis) to $14.89 billion, missing the consensus of $14.98 billion.
- The immunology portfolio generated $6.75 billion in sales, +13.2% (+13.3% on an operational basis). Humira sales increased 3.5% at $5.334 billion. Skyrizi sales reached $895 million, and Rinvoq jumped 84.4% to $517 million.
- Hematologic oncology portfolio sales were $1.87 billion, +4.6% (+4.7% on an operational basis). Imbruvica sales decreased 2.7% to $1.38 billion. Venclexta revenues were up 33% to $488 million.
- Sales from the neuroscience portfolio reached $1.65 billion, +19%. Aesthetics portfolio sales increased 23.3% (+22.8% on an operational basis) to $1.41 billion, with $626 million in Botox sales for cosmetic uses.
- Adjusted gross margin expanded from 81.8% to 83.6%. The adjusted operating margin also improved from 46.9% to 49.3%.
- FY22 guidance: AbbVie expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $14.00 - $14.20, versus the consensus of $13.99.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.49% at $137.67 on the last check Wednesday.
