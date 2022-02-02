This Pharma Company Is Using Machine Learning And AI To Attempt To Transform Oncology Drug Development Processes

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Panna Sharma, CEO and President of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022.

Panna discussed how Lantern Pharma is attempting to transform oncology drug development through data. Via AI and machine learning, the company has developed the means to harness data to optimize drug development processes - rescuing old drugs, relaunching them in the right settings, and developing new drugs and treatments.

Watch the full interview here: