Nemaura Medical Appoints Healthcare Specialist Dr. Arash Ghadar as COO

NMRD appoints UK-based Dr. Arash Ghadar as Chief Operating Officer, brings decades of healthcare and technology experience

Dr. Ghadar previously supervised product development lifecycles, feasibility studies, prototyping, validation, quality management, volume manufacturing, certification

NMRD commercializing sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible, CGM device, recently completed initial shipment to UK licensee MySugarWatch Limited

MySugarWatch Limited aims to market devices via subscription-based diabetes coaching and management service

Nemaura Medical NMRD, a medical technology company developing affordable non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and digital tools for chronic disease management, recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as Chief Operating Officer (https://ibn.fm/tj1TZ). Dr. Ghadar brings decades of UK-based technical and healthcare management experience to Nemaura, including his current non-executive director role at Medilink Midlands – the Midlands Life Sciences industry association – where he aims to advance the Midlands life science sector.

“I am delighted to join Nemaura, a company with a world-class ambition to transform people’s lives,” said Dr. Ghadar. “I very much look forward to working with management and the wider team to…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NMRD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NMRD

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (BMW) is a bio-med news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with BMW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. BMW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from BioMedWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.BioMedWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: http://BMW.fm/Disclaimer

BioMedWire (BMW)

San Francisco, California

www.BioMedWire.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@BioMedWire.com

BioMedWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.