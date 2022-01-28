ALX Oncology's Evorpacept Gets Orphan Drug Tag For Gastric Cancer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to ALX Oncology Holdings Inc's ALXO evorpacept for gastric cancer and gastroesophageal junction cancer.
- In ASPEN-01, patients with >2L HER2 positive gastric (n=18) treated with evorpacept combined with trastuzumab plus ramucirumab and paclitaxel demonstrated an initial objective response rate of 72.2% with a median duration of response of 14.8 months and a median overall survival of 17.1 months.
- These results compare favorably with the clinical experience with both ramucirumab plus paclitaxel and trastuzumab-deruxtecan in similar populations.
- Also See: ALX Oncology's Evorpacept Data Fails To Impress At ASH Presentation.
- The Company is enrolling ASPEN-06 Phase 2/3 study of evorpacept for advanced HER2 positive gastric cancer.
- Price Action: ALXO shares closed at $14.36 on Thursday
