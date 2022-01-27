Vertex Pharmaceuticals Clocks 27% Growth In Product Revenues, Issues FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX posted Q4 FY21 product revenues increased 27% Y/Y to $2.07 billion, slightly better than the consensus of $2.00 billion.
- The growth is primarily driven by the strong launches of Kaftrio in Europe and the performance of Trikafta in the U.S.
- Kaftrio/Trikafta sales jumped 55% to $1.69 billion. In contrast sales declined from Symdeko/Symkevi (-37% to $80 million), Orkambi (-32% to $147 million), and Kalydeco (-21% at $152 million).
- The adjusted operating income increased 27% to $1.12 billion, while the margin remained almost stagnant at 54% in Q4.
- Adjusted net income increased 31% to $866 million.
- The Company held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $7.5 billion.
- Combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses reached $703 million from $539 million reported a year ago.
- Guidance: Vertex forecasts FY22 sales of $8.4 billion - $8.6 billion, with combined Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense of $2.70 to $2.75 billion.
- The Company is advancing a broad clinical pipeline across six disease areas multiple programs in mid-and late-stage development, with clinical readouts expected in 2022.
- Price Action: VRTX shares closed at $226.58 on Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.