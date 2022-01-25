Nemaura Medical Commences Rollout of Miboko Application

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company focused on developing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices

The company recently announced the rollout of its Miboko application by targeting insurers and employers

In 2019, over $760 billion was spent on diabetes-related health care, equating to $9,000 per diabetic patient compared to $1,600 for a non-diabetic individual

The Miboko application provides users with an efficient and accurate means of tracking their day-to-day glycaemic levels, a key determinant of overall metabolic health

Nemaura Medical NMRD, a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announced that it would launch Miboko, the company’s new metabolic health program using a non-invasive glucose sensor, for the use of employers and insurers worldwide. Nemaura Medical aims to promote the broad penetration and adoption of the Miboko device as a form of preventative medicine for a broad user base. The company opts to pursue the above commercial distribution channels to ensure the device’s successful rollout and adoption (https://ibn.fm/Yd5xE).

Over 420 million people globally are currently living with diabetes, with prediabetic cases totalling almost three times that number. Meanwhile, and in the US alone, over…

