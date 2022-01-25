AnPac Bio-Medical Top Ranked in Multi-Cancer Screening and Detection Test Volume

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AnPac Bio ANPC, a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China, today announced that Frost & Sullivan Company, a leading and well-known U.S. market analysis and research firm, has ranked AnPac Bio globally as number one in worldwide multiple cancer screening and detection volume in a recent research report. Based on data accumulated through the end of 2020, the report included next generation cancer screening and detection technologies, including circulating tumor cells (“CTCs”), circulating-DNA (“CT-DNA”), exosome, cancer differentiation analysis (“CDA”), mRNA, and other emerging technologies. Specifically, for next generation cancer screening and detection, the report ranked AnPac Bio globally as number one in total volume of multi-cancer screening and detection, with 216,600 detection tests, while GRAIL Company was ranked globally number two with 135,100 detection tests. AnPac Bio was also ranked global number one in the category of volume of commercial multi-cancer tests (for next generation cancer screening and detection), with 172,900 detection tests. “We are very pleased with this significant global number one ranking, which signifies AnPac Bio as a global leader and the most accepted player in the field of multi-cancer screening and detection,” said Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and chairman of AnPac Bio. “The increasing volume in multi-cancer screening and detection indicates that our multi-cancer vision is clearly winning. We are even more excited by the progress in our multi-cancer screening platform and that more and more experts and customers are embracing this novel and great idea. We will work very hard to ensure that our multi-cancer screening and detection technology will continue to be adopted by the population and will save millions of lives.”

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.

AnPac Bio a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 150 issued patents as of Sept. 30, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one “CLIA” and “CAP” accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including “CDA” (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio is number one in total volume of multi-cancer screening and detection, with 216,600 detection tests. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity. For more information about the company, visit www.AnPacBio.com.

