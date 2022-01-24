 Skip to main content

Ionis' Eplontersen Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status For Misfolded Protein Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 9:25am   Comments
Ionis' Eplontersen Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status For Misfolded Protein Disorder

The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: IONS) eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.

  • Eplontersen is currently in Phase 3 trials for amyloid transthyretin cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and amyloid transthyretin polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN). 
  • It is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin (TTR protein) to treat both hereditary and non-hereditary forms of TTR amyloidosis (ATTR). 
  • In December 2021, Ionis announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZNto develop and commercialize eplontersen.
  • ATTR amyloidosis is caused by TTR amyloid deposits' inappropriate formation and aggregation in various tissues and organs. 
  • Polyneuropathy due to hATTR and ATTR cardiomyopathy is caused by the accumulation of misfolded mutated TTR protein in the peripheral nerves and cardiac muscle, respectively.
  • Price Action: IONS shares closed at $29.88 on Friday.

