Nemaura Medical Firmly Positioned in Growing Diabetes Tech Market

Diabetes tech market expanded in 2021 due to new users, growing demand for CGM devices, coverage of CGM devices by CMS

Diabetes is a growing problem in the US. According to CDC, roughly 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, and 1 in 3 have pre-diabetes

NMRD currently commercializing the sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor

Company recently completed initial shipment to UK licensee

While most medical technology businesses faced COVID-19-related restrictions (https://ibn.fm/NJbOa), Nemaura Medical NMRD, a medical technology company that develops affordable diagnostic and digital tools for diabetes management, is favorably positioned in the rapidly growing diabetes tech market with sugarBEAT(R) – a wearable, non-invasive and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (“CGM”) designed to help diabetes patients manage glucose levels.

Diabetes is a significant concern in the United States, according to a report released by the Center for Disease Control (“CDC”) that provides statistics across…

